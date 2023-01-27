Indianapolis physician suspended for 90 days

Scott Mimms, MD, has had his physician license suspended by the Indiana licensing board for 90 days for malpractice allegations, FOX59 reported Jan. 26.

The vote to suspend his license was decided unanimously by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

Dr. Mimms, a bariatric and general surgeon, has been accused of performing procedures at his office in Indianapolis, which has not been certified as an outpatient surgery center.

He currently has 18 malpractice claims against him filed through the Indiana Insurance Department, according to the news outlet.

Dr. Mimms also allegedly performed liposuction on a patient in November, who a few days later was admitted to the hospital with a punctured bowel. This patient later developed sepsis and died, according to the suspension petition obtained by FOX59.

Following the ongoing investigation, his license suspension will be reviewed again in April. The board will decide whether to reinstate his license, revoke it or extend the suspension of it.