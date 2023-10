Blessing Surgery Center in Quincy, Ill., was evacuated on the afternoon of Oct. 18 because of a carbon monoxide leak, NBC affiliate WGEM reported.

At 4:48 p.m., the Quincy Fire Department received a call for a carbon monoxide leak. They found high levels of carbon monoxide in one of the utility rooms of the surgery center, according to WGEM.

The cause of the leak is unknown and no one was injured. The gas was turned back on once the fire department determined there was no longer a threat.