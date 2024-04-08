Illinois physician sentenced for fraud 

A physician who formerly practiced in Sesser, Ill., was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement after he pleaded guilty to two counts of healthcare fraud.

Between January 2015 and January 2020, osteopathic medicine physician Lee Peter Bee, DO, billed Medicaid and private insurance companies for medical services he did not perform, receiving $195,170 in fraudulent payments, according to an April 5 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Bee was also ordered to pay $195,170 in restitution.