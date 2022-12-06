Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6.

Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided.

She said the discrepancies were on account of administrative errors and not monitoring a former billing department employee, who she said she believes did not intend to commit fraud.

"I'm still responsible. I should have been more careful," Dr. Brotman told the Wednesday Journal. "This wasn't done out of malice. There was no intent. Just a lapse of judgment."

Dr. Brotman has allegedly paid the full amount charged to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Office of the Inspector General. She will not be allowed to bill Medicare or Medicaid for services for the next five years, she must have legal permission before traveling, and she has to complete 40 hours of community service.

Her medical license has also been suspended for an undetermined period of time, until the state medical board reviews her case.