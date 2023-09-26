Kentucky physician convicted of illegal prescribing 

Pikeville, Ky.-based physician Crystal Compton, DO, 43, was convicted on 44 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and conspiracy to illicitly prescribe controlled substances.

Along with nurse Kayla Lambert, 36, Dr. Compton conspired to unlawfully distribute controlled substances at medical clinics in the Pikeville area, including significant quantities and dosages of opioid painkillers, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the Justice Department.

In one case, according to the report, a patient received prescriptions for 720 methadone and 180 alprazolam pills in a single month.

Dr. Compton and Ms. Lambert are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.