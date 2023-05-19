'I will no longer practice cookbook mediocrity': 5 physicians on the worst part of their job

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians for its 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" on their experiences.

Here are five anonymous quotes on the biggest challenges physician face from the report, which was released April 14:

"Patients have become rude and come with poor information from social media."

"I will no longer practice cookbook mediocrity."

"My company wanted to rent me out to places with a high risk of contamination. I refused."

"I was sued three times in three years."

"I'm overworked and underpaid, and my organization knows but doesn't give a damn and they do nothing to fix this except recommending yoga."