How to keep an ASC profitable among staffing shortages

Staffing shortages nationwide are causing underlying financial problems for many ASCs and health systems, preventing efficient work and proper care, according to an Aug. 8 report from Medscape.

For Detroit-based Michigan Institute of Urology, its staffing shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have become permanent, as its number of filled positions has fallen by 20 percent.

Physicians have been in short supply, as have administrators, front desk staff, schedulers and medical assistants. Shortages can harm practice growth and profit earnings.

Medscape recommends six key ways for practices to retain staff and stay profitable among shortages that have yet to recover.

First, create a great work culture for employees. While practices are struggling to afford raises, keep your employees happy with a strong culture and other perks, including time off, in-office events and small gifts of appreciation.

Second, remember that physicians play an important role in creating a positive work culture. Physicians should create strong relationships with staff members by getting to know them, making a habit of praising staff in front of patients, and avoiding yelling or sharp words.

Third, reward staff members who are doing a good job. Show that there are opportunities for professional growth within the organization.

Fourth, make sure to have a strong onboarding program. Poor onboarding can lead to poor morale among staff. Assign a mentor to new staff, and put together an onboarding guide that is used throughout the entire system.

Fifth, learn how to successfully run your practice with fewer staff members. Turn to automated services, including telemedicine, automatic appointment reminders, texting and emailing patients and directing them to web-based portals.

Sixth, cross-train your staff members. Teach staffers how to do a co-worker's job in case there are fewer filled positions within the organization or there is not enough work for a particular role.