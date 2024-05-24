How the earnings of 3 ASC specialties stack up

Cardiologists have an average annual salary of $423,250, compared to $339,470 for anesthesiologists and $312,120 for ophthalmologists, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency updated salary data April 3 to reflect May 2023 figures.
Here is how compensation data stacks up for the three physician specialties:
Mean annual wage
Cardiologists: $423,250
Anesthesiologists: $339,470
Ophthalmologists: $312,120
Mean hourly wage
Cardiologists: $203.49
Anesthesiologists: $163.21
Ophthalmologists: $150.06
Highest-paying industry
Cardiologists: Offices of physicians
Anesthesiologists: Offices of physicians
Ophthalmologists: Outpatient care centers
Highest-earning state
Cardiologists: Minnesota
Anesthesiologists: Nebraska
Ophthalmologists: Iowa