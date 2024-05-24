How the earnings of 3 ASC specialties stack up

Cardiologists have an average annual salary of $423,250, compared to $339,470 for anesthesiologists and $312,120 for ophthalmologists, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency updated salary data April 3 to reflect May 2023 figures.

Here is how compensation data stacks up for the three physician specialties:

Mean annual wage

Cardiologists: $423,250

Anesthesiologists: $339,470

Ophthalmologists: $312,120

Mean hourly wage

Cardiologists: $203.49

Anesthesiologists: $163.21

Ophthalmologists: $150.06

Highest-paying industry

Cardiologists: Offices of physicians

Anesthesiologists: Offices of physicians

Ophthalmologists: Outpatient care centers

Highest-earning state

Cardiologists: Minnesota

Anesthesiologists: Nebraska

Ophthalmologists: Iowa