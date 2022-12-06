How physicians really feel about NPs, PAs

The majority of physicians (91 percent) say they have a good, or very good, relationship with the physician assistants at their workplaces, according to a new Medscape survey of over 750 practicing physicians.

Additionally, 87 percent of physicians say they have a good or very good relationship with nurse practitioners. Only 2 percent report having a poor relationship.

Seventy-four percent of physicians also believe that their relationship with PAs was unchanged during COVID-19, compared to 72 percent of physicians who believe their NP relationships were unchanged.

Seventy-four percent of physicians are satisfied with PAs' patient treatment plans, and 71 percent are satisfied with NPs'.

About 80 percent of physicians reported questioning a PA's treatment plans at least once, with 79 percent of physicians questioning an NP's.

The majority of physicians (89 percent) believe that NPs and PAs get enough support in the workplace by way of PPE, mental health support and sufficient staffing.