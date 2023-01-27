How are physicians coping with burnout?

Sixty-three percent of physicians reported being burned out for 13 months or more, according to a survey published Jan. 27 by Medscape.

The 2023 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" surveyed 9,175 providers in more than 29 specialties from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year. Read more on the methodology here.

Here are the top 12 coping mechanisms physicians reported using to handle feelings of burnout and depression, starting with the most popular response: