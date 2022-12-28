How physician pay changed in the last 5 years 

Here are 29 physician specialties pay jumps in the last five years, according to Medscape's 2018 and 2022 physician compensation reports:
- General surgery — 24.8 percent increase from $322,000 to $402,000
- Neurology — 23.4 percent increase from $244,000 to $301,000
- ENT — 22.5 percent increase from $383,000 to $469,000
- Urology — 22 percent increase from $373,000 to $461,000
- Public health and preventive medicine — 22 percent increase from $199,000 to $243,000
- Diabetes and endocrinology — 21.2 percent increase from $212,000 to $257,000
- Physician medicine and rehabilitation — 19.7 percent increase from $269,000 to $322,000
- Ophthalmology — 16.8 percent increase from $357,000 to $417,000
- Pathology — 16.8 percent increase from $286,000 to $334,000
- Family medicine — 16.4 percent increase from $219,000 to $255,000
- Cardiology — 15.8 percent increase from $423,000 to $490,000
- Pediatrics — $15.1 percent increase from $212,000 to $244,000
- Plastic surgery — 15 percent increase from $501,000 to $576,000
- Internal medicine — 14.8 percent increase from $230,000 to $264,000
- Oncology — 13.22 percent increase from $363,000 to $411,000
- Infectious disease — 12.6 percent increase from $231,000 to $260,000
- Rheumatology — 12.5 percent increase from $257,000 to $289,000
- Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery — 12 percent increase from $497,000 to $557,000
- OB-GYN — 12 percent increase from $300,000 to $336,000
- Nephrology — 11.9 percent increase from $294,000 to $329,000
- Dermatology — 11.7 percent increase from $392,000 to $438,000
- Gastroenterology — 11 percent increase from $408,000 to $453,000
- Pulmonary medicine — 10 percent increase from $321,000 to $353,000
- Allergy and immunology — 9.5 percent increase from $272,000 to $298,000
- Radiology — 8.9 percent increase from $401,000 to $437,000
- Emergency medicine — 6.5 percent increase from $350,000 to $373,000
- Psychiatry — 5.1 percent increase from $273,000 to $287,000
- Anesthesiology — 4.9 percent increase from $386,000 to $405,000
- Critical care — 4.2 percent increase from $354,000 to $369,000