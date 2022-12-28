How physician pay changed in the last 5 years 

Here are 29 physician specialties pay jumps in the last five years, according to Medscape's 2018 and 2022 physician compensation reports:

General surgery — 24.8 percent increase from $322,000 to $402,000 Neurology — 23.4 percent increase from $244,000 to $301,000 ENT — 22.5 percent increase from $383,000 to $469,000 Urology — 22 percent increase from $373,000 to $461,000 Public health and preventive medicine — 22 percent increase from $199,000 to $243,000 Diabetes and endocrinology — 21.2 percent increase from $212,000 to $257,000 Physician medicine and rehabilitation — 19.7 percent increase from $269,000 to $322,000 Ophthalmology — 16.8 percent increase from $357,000 to $417,000 Pathology — 16.8 percent increase from $286,000 to $334,000 Family medicine — 16.4 percent increase from $219,000 to $255,000 Cardiology — 15.8 percent increase from $423,000 to $490,000 Pediatrics — $15.1 percent increase from $212,000 to $244,000 Plastic surgery — 15 percent increase from $501,000 to $576,000 Internal medicine — 14.8 percent increase from $230,000 to $264,000 Oncology — 13.22 percent increase from $363,000 to $411,000 Infectious disease — 12.6 percent increase from $231,000 to $260,000 Rheumatology — 12.5 percent increase from $257,000 to $289,000 Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery — 12 percent increase from $497,000 to $557,000 OB-GYN — 12 percent increase from $300,000 to $336,000 Nephrology — 11.9 percent increase from $294,000 to $329,000 Dermatology — 11.7 percent increase from $392,000 to $438,000 Gastroenterology — 11 percent increase from $408,000 to $453,000 Pulmonary medicine — 10 percent increase from $321,000 to $353,000 Allergy and immunology — 9.5 percent increase from $272,000 to $298,000 Radiology — 8.9 percent increase from $401,000 to $437,000 Emergency medicine — 6.5 percent increase from $350,000 to $373,000 Psychiatry — 5.1 percent increase from $273,000 to $287,000 Anesthesiology — 4.9 percent increase from $386,000 to $405,000 Critical care — 4.2 percent increase from $354,000 to $369,000