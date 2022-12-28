ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

How physician pay changed in the last 5 years 

Here are 29 physician specialties pay jumps in the last five years, according to Medscape's 2018 and 2022 physician compensation reports:

  1. General surgery — 24.8 percent increase from $322,000 to $402,000
  2. Neurology — 23.4 percent increase from $244,000 to $301,000
  3. ENT — 22.5 percent increase from $383,000 to $469,000
  4. Urology — 22 percent increase from $373,000 to $461,000
  5. Public health and preventive medicine — 22 percent increase from $199,000 to $243,000
  6. Diabetes and endocrinology — 21.2 percent increase from $212,000 to $257,000
  7. Physician medicine and rehabilitation — 19.7 percent increase from $269,000 to $322,000
  8. Ophthalmology — 16.8 percent increase from $357,000 to $417,000
  9. Pathology — 16.8 percent increase from $286,000 to $334,000
  10. Family medicine — 16.4 percent increase from $219,000 to $255,000
  11. Cardiology — 15.8 percent increase from $423,000 to $490,000
  12. Pediatrics — $15.1 percent increase from $212,000 to $244,000
  13. Plastic surgery — 15 percent increase from $501,000 to $576,000
  14. Internal medicine — 14.8 percent increase from $230,000 to $264,000
  15. Oncology — 13.22 percent increase from $363,000 to $411,000
  16. Infectious disease — 12.6 percent increase from $231,000 to $260,000
  17. Rheumatology — 12.5 percent increase from $257,000 to $289,000
  18. Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery — 12 percent increase from $497,000 to $557,000
  19. OB-GYN — 12 percent increase from $300,000 to $336,000
  20. Nephrology — 11.9 percent increase from $294,000 to $329,000
  21. Dermatology — 11.7 percent increase from $392,000 to $438,000
  22. Gastroenterology — 11 percent increase from $408,000 to $453,000
  23. Pulmonary medicine — 10 percent increase from $321,000 to $353,000
  24. Allergy and immunology — 9.5 percent increase from $272,000 to $298,000
  25. Radiology — 8.9 percent increase from $401,000 to $437,000
  26. Emergency medicine — 6.5 percent increase from $350,000 to $373,000
  27. Psychiatry — 5.1 percent increase from $273,000 to $287,000
  28. Anesthesiology — 4.9 percent increase from $386,000 to $405,000
  29. Critical care — 4.2 percent increase from $354,000 to $369,000

