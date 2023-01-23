How physician net worth, debt has changed in the last 5 years

The number of physicians with a net worth between $1 million and $5 million has increased since 2018, with a slight dip in 2020. Here are three main ways physician net worth and debt has changed in the last five years according to Medscape's annual "Physician Wealth and Debt Report":

2018:

36 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million

32 percent of physicians were still paying off student loan debt

75 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2019:

44 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million

26 percent of physicians were still paying off student loan debt

64 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2020:

42 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million

26 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt

72 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2021:

46 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million

25 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt

68 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2022: