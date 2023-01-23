How physician net worth, debt has changed in the last 5 years

The number of physicians with a net worth between $1 million and $5 million has increased since 2018, with a slight dip in 2020. Here are three main ways physician net worth and debt has changed in the last five years according to Medscape's annual "Physician Wealth and Debt Report":
2018:
- 36 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million
- 32 percent of physicians were still paying off student loan debt
- 75 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year
2019:
- 44 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million
- 26 percent of physicians were still paying off student loan debt
- 64 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year
2020:
- 42 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million
- 26 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt
- 72 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year
2021:
- 46 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million
- 25 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt
- 68 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year
2022:
- 46 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million
- 24 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt
- 72 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year