How physician net worth, debt has changed in the last 5 years

Claire Wallace  

The number of physicians with a net worth between $1 million and $5 million has increased since 2018, with a slight dip in 2020. Here are three main ways physician net worth and debt has changed in the last five years according to Medscape's annual "Physician Wealth and Debt Report": 

2018:

  • 36 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million 
  • 32 percent of physicians were still paying off student loan debt
  • 75 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year 

2019

  • 44 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million 
  • 26 percent of physicians were still paying off student loan debt
  • 64 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2020

  • 42 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million 
  • 26 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt
  • 72 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2021

  • 46 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million 
  • 25 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt
  • 68 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

2022

  • 46 percent of physicians had a net worth of $1 million to $5 million 
  • 24 percent of physicians were paying off student loan debt
  • 72 percent of physicians did not experience a significant financial loss in the last year

