Average incentive bonuses for physicians have increased by $19,000 since 2020, according to data from Medscape's yearly physician compensation reports.

While bonuses were just over $20,000 five years ago, today, they have climbed to over $40,000. Here is how physicians' incentive bonuses have changed since 2020:

2020:

$26,000

2021:

$27,000

2022:

N/A

2023:

N/A

2024:

$45,000