How personal productivity impacts physician compensation

Claire Wallace -  

Over half of all physicians are paid, at least in part, based on their personal productivity, according to the American Medical Association's latest "Physician Practice Benchmark Survey." 

The latest survey, which was released in October, surveyed physicians and tracked changes in practices, salary and more between 2012 and 2020. 

Determining factors of yearly pay rate for physicians: 

Note: Some physicians are paid based on a mix of salary, productivity, etc. Numbers do not add to 100.

Percent of all physicians: 

Salary: 67 percent 

Personal productivity: 55.5 percent

Practice's financial performance: 31.2 percent

Bonuses: 37.3 percent 

Percent of self-employed physicians: 

Salary: 48.7 percent 

Personal productivity: 63.2 percent 

Practice's financial performance: 50.1 percent 

Bonuses: 33.2 percent 

Percent of employee physicians: 

Salary: 80 percent 

Personal productivity: 51.3 percent

Practice's financial performance: 20.6 percent

Bonuses: 41.7 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast