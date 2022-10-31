How personal productivity impacts physician compensation

Over half of all physicians are paid, at least in part, based on their personal productivity, according to the American Medical Association's latest "Physician Practice Benchmark Survey."

The latest survey, which was released in October, surveyed physicians and tracked changes in practices, salary and more between 2012 and 2020.

Determining factors of yearly pay rate for physicians:

Note: Some physicians are paid based on a mix of salary, productivity, etc. Numbers do not add to 100.

Percent of all physicians:

Salary: 67 percent

Personal productivity: 55.5 percent

Practice's financial performance: 31.2 percent

Bonuses: 37.3 percent

Percent of self-employed physicians:

Salary: 48.7 percent

Personal productivity: 63.2 percent

Practice's financial performance: 50.1 percent

Bonuses: 33.2 percent

Percent of employee physicians:

Salary: 80 percent

Personal productivity: 51.3 percent

Practice's financial performance: 20.6 percent

Bonuses: 41.7 percent