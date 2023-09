Resident salary has jumped 21.7 percent since 2015, according to Medscape's 2023 "Resident and Salary Debt Report."

Medscape surveyed 1,000 residents in more than 29 specialties from April 3 to June 8.

Here's how much residents earned on average since 2015:

2023: $67,400

2022: $64,200

2021: $64,000

2020: $63,400

2019: $61,200

2018: $59,300

2017: $57,200

2016: $56,500

2015: $55,400