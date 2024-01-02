How long $1M in retirement savings will last physicians in 26 states

While physicians believe they need an average of $3.9 million saved to afford retirement, in most states, retirees can last at least 10 years on $1 million, according to a Jan. 1 report from CNBC.

According to Fidelity, retirement can often last 25 years or more, yet $1 million in savings would not be enough to cover 25 years of retirement expenses anywhere in the U.S., according to data from GoBankingRates.

The analysis assumed a retirement age of 65 or older and examined annual living costs in all 50 states including expenses for housing, utilities, groceries, healthcare and transportation using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A savings of $1 million will last physicians longest in Mississippi, while it will last the shortest for retirees in Hawaii.

Here is how long $1 million will last physician retirees in 26 states:

Longest:

Mississippi: 22.7 years

Oklahoma: 22.1 years

Kansas: 22 years

Alabama: 22 years

Iowa: 21.8 years

Georgia: 21.6 years

Ohio: 21.5 years

West Virginia: 21.3 years

Missouri: 21.3 years

Tennessee: 21.3 years

Indiana: 21.3 years

Arkansas: 21.2 years

Nebraska: 21 years

Shortest:

Hawaii: 10.3 years

Massachusetts: 12.8 years

California: 13.8 years

New York: 14.1 years

Alaska: 15.3 years

Maryland: 15.5 years

Oregon: 15.7 years

Vermont: 16.5 years

Connecticut: 16.6 years

New Hampshire: 16.7 years

Maine: 16.8 years

Washington: 16.8 years

New Jersey: 16.8 years