How long $1M in retirement savings will last physicians in 26 states

While physicians believe they need an average of $3.9 million saved to afford retirement, in most states, retirees can last at least 10 years on $1 million, according to a Jan. 1 report from CNBC.

According to Fidelity, retirement can often last 25 years or more, yet $1 million in savings would not be enough to cover 25 years of retirement expenses anywhere in the U.S., according to data from GoBankingRates. 

The analysis assumed a retirement age of 65 or older and examined annual living costs in all 50 states including expenses for housing, utilities, groceries, healthcare and transportation using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  

A savings of $1 million will last physicians longest in Mississippi, while it will last the shortest for retirees in Hawaii. 

Here is how long $1 million will last physician retirees in 26 states: 

Longest: 

Mississippi: 22.7 years 

Oklahoma: 22.1 years 

Kansas: 22 years 

Alabama: 22 years 

Iowa: 21.8 years 

Georgia: 21.6 years

Ohio: 21.5 years 

West Virginia: 21.3 years 

Missouri: 21.3 years 

Tennessee: 21.3 years 

Indiana: 21.3 years 

Arkansas: 21.2 years 

Nebraska: 21 years

Shortest: 

Hawaii: 10.3 years 

Massachusetts: 12.8 years 

California: 13.8 years 

New York: 14.1 years 

Alaska: 15.3 years 

Maryland: 15.5 years 

Oregon: 15.7 years 

Vermont: 16.5 years 

Connecticut: 16.6 years

New Hampshire: 16.7 years 

Maine: 16.8 years 

Washington: 16.8 years 

New Jersey: 16.8 years

