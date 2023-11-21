How do patients grade the US healthcare system?

Sixty percent of adults grade the U.S. healthcare system a "C" or below, according to a survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of American Academy of Physician Associates.

"The Patient Experience: Perspectives on Today's Healthcare" report for 2023 surveyed 2,519 adults in the U.S. on their experiences and problems with the healthcare system.

Here is a breakdown of how respondents graded the U.S. healthcare system:

Gave the system an "A" grade: 10%

"B" grade: 30%

"C" grade: 34%

"D" grade: 18%

"F" grade: 8%

Seventy-three percent of respondents said the healthcare system is not meeting their needs in some way, with some of the largest problems being the time it takes to get an appointment, the cost of care and insurance not covering enough services.