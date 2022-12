How burned out are nurses in the US? 18 statistics

A study released Dec. 9 from Medscape found that the majority of nurses in the U.S. are feeling either somewhat or very burned out this year. The highest rate of burnout was reported among licensed practical nurses.

Burnout among six nurse specialities:

Registered nurses:

36 percent very burned out

32 percent somewhat burned out

33 percent not burned out

Licensed practical nurses:

37 percent very burned out

31 percent somewhat burned out

32 percent not burned out

Nurse practitioners:

32 percent very burned out

31 percent somewhat burned out

37 percent not burned out

Clinical nurse specialists:

27 percent very burned out

32 percent somewhat burned out

41 percent not burned out

Certified registered nurse anesthesiologists:

25 percent very burned out

31 percent somewhat burned out

42 percent not burned out

Nursing management:

34 percent very burned out

32 percent somewhat burned out

34 percent not burned out