ASC annual net inflation adjustments saw an average increase of 2 percent since 2015, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.

Here Is how ASC annual net inflation has shifted since 2015:

2015: 1.4 percent

2016: .3 percent

2017: 1.9 percent

2018: 1.2 percent

2019: 2.1 percent

2020: 2.6 percent

2021: 2.4 percent

2022: 2 percent

2023: 3.8 percent