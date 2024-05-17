Houston ASC closed in the wake of deadly thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm passed through Houston on May 16, bringing torrential rain and high-speed winds that resulted in at least five deaths, according to a May 17 report from the Houston Chronicle.

While at least six Houston hospitals have reported they are fully operational in the wake of the storm, several health systems have been forced to close other facilities.

Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health has closed 13 of its facilities for May 17, including the ASC at Lyndon Johnson health. It has also closed three additional outpatient care facilities, and has not listed a reopening date yet.

All Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department facilities are closed as well. In addition, Memorial Hermann has closed select clinics until at least May 19.

Several Kelsey-Seybold clinics are also closed and only offering virtual appointments until power can be restored at the facilities.