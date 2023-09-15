House introduces ASC price transparency legislation

On Sept. 8, members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Ways and Means Committee, and the Committee on Education and the Workforce introduced a healthcare package titled the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which requires ASCs to meet new price transparency requirements.

The law has several new transparency requirements, including requiring ASCs publish pricing for shoppable services to be made available to consumers, according to a Sept. 13 report from JDSupra.

The bill would require all hospital-owned ASCs to make public insurer-negotiated rates and cash prices for all items and services, as well as prices for about 300 shoppable services.

The bill would also mandate equal payment for drugs administered to Medicare and Medicare beneficiaries both when administered in physician offices and in off-campus hospital outpatient departments.

Additionally, it would eliminate $7 billion in funding for the Medicaid Improvement Fund. The full House may vote on the bill's passage as soon as next month, according to the report.







