Hospitals laying off workers: What ASCs need to know

At least four hospitals and health systems have announced plans to cut jobs because of financial and operational challenges since the beginning of the year.
January is the highest month for layoffs and discharges, followed closely by December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The trend began around 2000 as companies stopped fearing the social implications of leaving people jobless during the winter holidays, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
Here are the four hospitals and health systems Becker's has reported on that have announced plans to trim their workforce:
- Oklahoma City-based Integris Health announced it is eliminating 200 jobs to curb expenses. The eliminations include 140 caregiver roles and 60 vacant jobs.
- Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica laid out plans to lay off 262 employees, a move tied to its exit from a skilled nursing facility joint venture late last year.
- Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health plans to go from five divisions to three in an effort to flatten management and become more efficient. The reorganization will result in an unspecified number of job cuts, primarily among executives.
- Employees at Las Vegas-based Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center have been notified of layoffs coming to the facility, which will transition to a freestanding emergency department. There are 970 employees affected.