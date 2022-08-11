Highest-paying physician specialties in the US | 2022

Cardiology is the highest-paying U.S. physician specialty, according to a Aug. 8 report from Forbes

Forbes analyzed 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics and isolated occupations that fall into the Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations category to develop a list of the most lucrative medical jobs in the country. 

Here are the physicians on the list, broken down into average hourly pay and average annual pay:

Occupation

Average Hourly Pay

Average Annual Pay

Cardiologist

$170.18

$353,970

Anesthesiologist

$159.22

$331,190

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

$149.74

$311,460

Emergency Medicine Physician

$149.35

$310,640

Orthopedic Surgeon, Except Pediatric

$147.22

$306,220

Dermatologist

$145.55

$302,740

Radiologist

$145.06

$301,720

Surgeon, All Other

$143.17

$297,800

Obstetrician and Gynecologist

$142.41

$296,210

Pediatric Surgeon

$139.57

$290,310

Ophthalmologist, Except Pediatric

$129.85

$270,090

Neurologist

$128.68

$267,660                                     

Physician, Pathologist

$128.45

$267,180

Psychiatrist

$120.08

$249,760

General Internal Medicine Physician

$116.44

$242,190

Family Medicine Physician

$113.43

$235,930

Physician, All Other

$111.30

$231,500

Pediatrician, General

$95.40

$198,420

Podiatrist

$76.15

$158,380

Optometrist

$60.31

$125,440

