Healthcare's 10 most stressful jobs

The role of anesthesiology assistant is the most stressful job in healthcare, according to the most recent data from the Labor Department's Occupational Information Network.

The list was created based on how important stress management is in each role and how often "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" is a part of the job.

Here are the 10 healthcare roles that ranked highest on the list:

1. Anesthesiologist assistants

2. Urologists

3. Advanced practice psychiatric nurses

4. Certified registered nurse anesthetists

5. Nurse midwives

6. Art therapists

7. Clinical and counseling psychologists

8. Healthcare social workers

9. Midwives

10. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons