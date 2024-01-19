Healthcare year-end bonuses down 16% in 2023

On average, year-end bonuses for workers shrunk more than 20% in 2023, according to a Jan. 19 report from CNBC, based on a survey from payroll software company Gusto.

Across more than 300,000 companies surveyed, the average bonus awarded in December 2023 was $2,145, a 21% drop from the $2,730 average reported in 2022.

While the transportation and tourism industries saw the largest bonus declines at 36%, the healthcare industry saw a 15.9% drop from 2022 to 2023.

From 2021 to 2023, healthcare workers experienced a nearly 30% drop in year-end bonuses. The average year-end bonus for healthcare workers in 2023 came in at $734.

Sixteen industries also saw a decline in the percentage of workers who received any year-end bonus. The healthcare industry saw a 1.3% decline in workers receiving bonuses in 2023.