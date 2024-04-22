Healthcare administrator pay per hour in all 50 states

The average hourly earnings among healthcare administrators is $64.64; however, that can vary by more than $40 depending on the state one works in.

For reference, the national average hourly pay equates to a salary of $134,440 each year, based on working a total of 2,080 hours each year, or the average full time employee schedule.

The highest-paying state for healthcare administrators is New York, where they earn an average of $86.14 an hour. Mississippi is the lowest-paying state, where administrators are paid an average of $45.74 an hour.

Here is the average hourly salary among healthcare administrators in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.

Alabama: $47.73

Alaska: $71.42

Arizona: $65.05

Arkansas: $46.76

California: $75.07

Colorado: $68.81

Connecticut: $71.33

Delaware: $78.94

District of Columbia: $82.07

Florida: $59.65

Georgia: $70.53

Hawaii: $66.22

Idaho: $59.86

Illinois: $63.45

Indiana: $54.18

Iowa: $52.83

Kansas: $55.52

Kentucky: $52.71

Louisiana: $54.52

Maine: $56.93

Maryland: $72.40

Massachusetts: $76.22

Michigan: $57.15

Minnesota: $62.19

Mississippi: $45.74

Missouri: $55.95

Montana: $69.71

Nebraska: $55.33

Nevada: $58.06

New Hampshire: $72.16

New Jersey: $78.09

New Mexico: $62.88

New York: $86.14

North Carolina: $61.36

North Dakota: $63.92

Ohio: $57.18

Oklahoma: $54.78

Oregon: $71.85

Pennsylvania: $60.51

Rhode Island: $64.72

South Carolina: $60.98

South Dakota: $63.42

Tennessee: $59.71

Texas: $57.79

Utah: $58.92

Vermont: $62.74

Virginia: $65.56

Washington: $73.50

West Virginia: $62.91

Wisconsin: $71.38

Wyoming: $51.80