HCA to acquire bankrupt hospital for $41M and 2 more industry updates

Here are three major healthcare stories from the last week that ASC leaders should know:

HCA to acquire bankrupt hospital for $41M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest ASC chains, will acquire Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas). The $41 million deal, which is expected to close at the end of January, was approved by a bankruptcy judge Nov. 29.

The 32-bed hospital, which opened two years ago, filed for bankruptcy in August after defaulting on around $70 million of municipal bonds.

Texas hospital files for bankruptcy

Lion Star Nacogdoches (Texas) Hospital, which operates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The hospital owes as much as $50 million and at least 200 creditors have claims against Lion Star.

It is the third Texas hospital that has filed for bankruptcy in the last three months.

60 Florida healthcare executives take buyout

Around 60 employees of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health have agreed to a buyout. Executives at the director level and above were eligible for the voluntary separation opportunity, which comes amid the health system's financial challenges.

The voluntary separation opportunities were announced by the 12-hospital health system this summer.





