Global healthcare billionaires: Who is ending 2022 at the top of the list

While there are over 100 healthcare millionaires and billionaires in the world, according to Forbes' real-time net worth tracker, these 10 are ending 2022 as the richest healthcare leaders and entrepreneurs in the world.

1. Cyrus Poonawalla, whose net worth sits at $20.7 billion, founded Serum Institute of India, a producer of over 1.5 billion vaccine doses annually.

2. Thomas Frist Jr., MD, a former surgeon whose net worth is $19.5 billion, founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 1968.

3. Li Xiting, whose net worth is $16.7 billion, founded medical device supplier Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

4. Dilip Shanghvi, whose net worth sits at $15.7 billion, began psychiatric drug company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in 1983.

5. Xu Hang, whose net worth is $14.9 billion, is the co-founder of medical device supplier Mindray Medical International.

6. Chen Bang, whose net worth is $13.9 billion, chairs China's largest ophthalmology chain, Aier Eye Hospital Group.

7. Thomas Struengmann, whose net worth sits at $12.7 billion, co-founded drugmaker Hexal in 1986, which was sold to Novartis for $7 billion in 2015. He was also an early investor in BioNTech, which developed the COVID-19 vaccination alongside Pfizer.

8. Andreas Struengmann, whose net worth is $12.7 billion, also co-founded and sold Hexal, and invested in BioNTech.

9. Jiang Rensheng, whose net worth is $11.9 billion, chairs Chinese vaccine firm Zhifei.

10. Carl Cook, whose net worth is $10 billion, became CEO of his parents' medical device manufacturing company, Cook Group, in 2011.