Georgia physician sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy

Douglas, Ga.-based physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27.

Dr. Anderson, the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, admitted that from Feb. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2020, his pain management facilities distributed alprazolam, temazepam and clonazepam for nonlegitimate medical purposes. He provided pre-signed refill prescriptions before any patient examinations.

An investigation found that the conspiracy issued nearly 160,000 prescriptions for controlled substances.

Dr. Anderson was fined $35,000, forfeited more than $200,000 in cash and three vehicles and agreed to pay a total of $46,378 in restitution.