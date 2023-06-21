ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

George Regional Health ASC destroyed in overnight fire

Claire Wallace -  

An office building in Lucedale, Miss., owned by George Regional Health System that housed the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics, Hospice of Light and other departments of George Regional Health, was destroyed in a fire overnight, according to a June 21 report from WLOX

George County Emergency Management received reports of smoke coming from a structure at around 10:04 p.m. on June 20. The fire appeared to be coming from the attic of the structure. 

Crews battled the fire all night, and the area was cleared at 5:50 a.m. on June 21. No injuries have been reported. 

The George Regional ASC and Stonnington Orthopedics will reopen at temporary facilities on June 22, according to the report. 

