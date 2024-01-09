Former USPI executive joins Avanza Healthcare Strategies

Mark Garvin, former COO of United Surgical Partners International, has joined advisory firm Avanza Healthcare Strategies as its executive in residence.

Mr. Garvin has over 25 years of experience operating and managing ASCs, including 24 years at USPI, according to a Jan. 9 press release.

Before retiring in 2020, he led the organization through 350 ASC transactions, including over 60 health system partnerships and equity joint ventures with over 8,000 physician partners.

In his role with Avanza, Mr. Garvin will work with clients on strategic and operational planning as they develop their ASC and ambulatory strategies.

Avanza currently has 30 ongoing projects across the country. In the last 20 years, it has worked on more than 500 ASC projects representing $200 million in revenue.