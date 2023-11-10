Former Optum employee sentenced to pay $13M for fraud scheme 

A former Optum employee will pay $13 million and serve two years of probation for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme.

From 2013 and September 2019, Luke Steiner admitted he conspired with ValueWise CEO Michael Mann to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in loans for Mr. Mann's companies, according to a Nov. 9 news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

While employed at Optum, Mr. Steiner worked to induce financing companies to loan money on the basis of fake invoices to show payments owed by Optum to Mr. Mann's companies. He admitted the conspiracy caused $12.9 million in losses to two financing companies. He was also ordered to repay $11,300 to the federal government, the total value of Amazon gift cards Mr. Mann paid Mr. Steiner for his role in the scheme.

Mr. Mann was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and must pay more than $100 million in restitution.