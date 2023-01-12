Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids 

Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11.

Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing high dosages to patients without medical justification, despite their addictions.

She has surrendered her Drug Enforcement Agency registration, and her medical license has been revoked. She was convicted of eight counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years on each count.