ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids 

Patsy Newitt -  

Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. 

Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing high dosages to patients without medical justification, despite their addictions. 

She has surrendered her Drug Enforcement Agency registration, and her medical license has been revoked. She was convicted of eight counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years on each count. 

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast