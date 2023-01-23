Former NFL player sues medical malpractice insurers following surgery at ASC

Former NFL player Sharrif Floyd has sued a slew of medical malpractice insurers and brokers for an alleged $10 million insurance shortfall following a career-ending knee surgery, Business Insurance reported Jan. 20.

In 2016, the defensive lineman, who was playing for the Minnesota Vikings, underwent a right knee arthroscopy at the Gulf Breeze, Fla.-based Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Mr. Floyd alleges the surgery ended his career and filed a medical suit against the ASC, orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, and others in state court in 2018 for $180 million, according to ESPN. The suit said that during the procedure, those administering pain blockers paralyzed a nerve and the surrounding muscle, making him unable to recover enough to play football.

He is now suing four malpractice insurers and brokers for breach of contract, alleging that only $17 million was paid out of $27 million in coverage available, according to the report.