Former Iowa ASC surgeon surrenders medical license: 4 details

Adam Smith, MD, a plastic surgeon affiliated with two ASCs, may no longer practice medicine in Iowa, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report.

Four details:

1. Dr. Smith voluntarily surrendered his medical license to settle a 2019 case brought against him by the Iowa Board of Medicine, alleging he didn't provide appropriate care to 17 patients. In 2020, the board added charges including professional incompetence, writing inappropriate prescriptions and engaging in harmful practices.

2. Since 2014, 15 women have sued Dr. Smith, claiming they were injured or disfigured by procedures he performed. South Dakota licensing authorities suspended Dr. Smith's license in 2019 over allegations of patient abandonment and other issues.

3. Dr. Smith was a board member of Tri-State Specialists, a Sioux City-based physician's group. The group performed procedures in Pierce Street Same-Day Surgery Center and Dr. Smith also solicited business for Riverview Plastic Surgery, both in Sioux City.

4. Before moving to Iowa, Dr. Smith was on staff at Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center where a hospital review accused him of performing unnecessary surgery.

