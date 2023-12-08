Florida's noncompete clause exacerbates physician shortage

Florida is struggling to grapple with its physician shortage, ABC affiliate WEAR News reported Dec. 7.

Florida could be short nearly 18,000 physicians by 2035, according to data from the Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida cited in the report.

State Representative and physician Joel Rudman, MD, told WEAR News that one factor that is largely contributing to the physician shortage in Florida is the state's noncompete clause.

Dr. Rudman told WEAR News that he knows of 10 physicians in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who left their employers and then left the area due to the noncompete clause.

Dr. Rudman is currently working on a bill to ban noncompetes.