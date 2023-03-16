Florida physician pays $225K to settle unlawful prescription allegations

George Barrio, MD, has agreed to pay a $225,000 settlement for allegedly prescribing opioids and other controlled substances unlawfully, the Department of Justice reported March 14.

Dr. Barrio was formerly a pain management physician at Panama City, Fla.-based NeuroMedical Institute.

He was accused of writing prescriptions without legitimate purpose and outside of the normal course of professional practice.

Along with the fine, Dr. Barrio agreed to relinquish his Drug Enforcement Administration registration for schedule II and schedule IIN drugs.