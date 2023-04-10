Florida physician involved in $60M fraud scheme forfeits license 

Bal Harbour, Fla.-based physician Drew Lieberman has forfeited his medical license after serving time for his role in a $60 million fraud scheme, the Miami Herald reported April 10.

Mr. Lieberman was convicted to a year and a day of prison Feb. 14, 2022, for the scheme, which kept people with substance abuse problems sedated. He was also charged $1.8 million in restitution, $39,000 in forfeiture and a $20,000 fine.

On March 27, the Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against Mr. Lieberman to revoke or suspend his license, but he relinquished it voluntarily, according to the report.

Mr. Lieberman served as the chief medical officer of Compass Detox. According to the report, Compass kept patients "hooked on drugs to make money" by prescribing controlled substances, including benzodiazepines, and impaired them to prevent proper therapy. Mr. Lieberman would create a drink to keep the patients sedated so they would remain at Compass Detox, the report said.

From June 2017 to September 2020, the group submitted at least $60.6 million in fraudulent claims and received $18.5 million.