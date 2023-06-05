Florida physician charged for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

David Moerschel, MD, a neurophysiologist from Punta Gorda, Fla., has been sentenced to three years in prison on seditious conspiracy charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a June 3 report from PBS.

Dr. Moerschel was sentenced alongside Florida chiropractor Joseph Hackett. Both men were members of the far-right political group the Oath Keepers.

Nine Oath Keepers members have been tried for seditious conspiracy, and six have been convicted.

Dr. Moerschel and Mr. Hackett allegedly helped amass guns and ammunition, which they stored in a Virginia hotel room to potentially use in Washington, D.C. None of the weapons were ever deployed, according to the report.

On Jan. 6, 2021, both men dressed in paramilitary gear and marched on the Capitol. Dr. Moerschel told a judge that he is "deeply ashamed" of forcing his way into the Capitol.

Following his arrest, Dr. Moerschel was fired from his medical position and now works in construction and landscaping.