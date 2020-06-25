Florida orthopedic clinic sees growing demand after reopening

OrthoNow in Doral, Fla., has seen strong demand since it reopened and is now operating 12-hour days, the South Florida Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The practice received a Payroll Protection Program loan that helped it retain its staff while elective surgeries were banned in the state.

2. The practice reopened May 26 and had to expand its hours a week later.

3. OrthoNow is seeing a rash of elective surgical cases that were delayed because of the ban.

Eric Rylander, vice president of operations at the practice, said: "In our 10-years history, we never had so many patients. People are becoming more confident and willing to go out of their homes and seek medical attention."

4. The practice has yet to open its North Miami location, but is in the process of negotiating to reopen the practice.

