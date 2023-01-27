ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Female physicians face more burnout: Medscape

Hayley DeSilva -  

Medscape's 2023 U.S. Physician Burnout and Depression Report found that female physicians experience higher levels of burnout than their male counterparts. 

The report, published Jan. 27, surveyed 9,100 physicians across 29 specialties. It found that 63 percent of female physicians are experiencing burnout, compared with 46 percent of male physicians. 

The survey also found that female physicians have more severe burnout, with 44 percent of female physicians sharing that their burnout has had a strong/severe effect on their lives compared with 42 percent of male physicians. 

Additionally, only 20 percent of female physicians said burnout has no impact on their life, compared with 24 percent of male physicians. 

Read the full report here.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast