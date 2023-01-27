Female physicians face more burnout: Medscape

Medscape's 2023 U.S. Physician Burnout and Depression Report found that female physicians experience higher levels of burnout than their male counterparts.

The report, published Jan. 27, surveyed 9,100 physicians across 29 specialties. It found that 63 percent of female physicians are experiencing burnout, compared with 46 percent of male physicians.

The survey also found that female physicians have more severe burnout, with 44 percent of female physicians sharing that their burnout has had a strong/severe effect on their lives compared with 42 percent of male physicians.

Additionally, only 20 percent of female physicians said burnout has no impact on their life, compared with 24 percent of male physicians.



