Eye surgery center halts cases 30 days after staff resignations

TLC Laser Eye Center in West Fargo, N.D., temporarily closed after several employees quit last week, according to a report from local TV news broadcaster Valley News Live.

The center postponed care for 30 days to hire and train more staff, according to the publication. Robert Dinga, vice president of clinical operations, told Valley News Live he was not sure why three or four of the staff members quit. TLC Laser Eye Center's West Fargo location includes two surgeons who perform LASIK procedures.

Mr. Dinga said the center will contact patients when it's ready to open again. In the meantime, the center has partnered with an optometrist to care for its patients.

The center's parent company, private equity-backed Vision Group Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2020. Individual centers remain in operation across the U.S.