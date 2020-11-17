Envision sending 80 more clinicians to Texas — 5 details

Envision Healthcare is sending 80 clinicians to two Texas cities facing a surge in COVID-19 patients, the Nashville, Tenn.-based company announced Nov. 17.

What you should know:

1. A multispecialty team of emergency physicians, anesthesiologists, advanced practice providers and certified registered nurse anesthetists is voluntarily deploying to El Paso and Lubbock.

2. The team will join Envision's roughly 4,000 physicians and advanced practice providers already in Texas.

3. Earlier this year, Envision sent clinicians to Texas and Louisiana to provide hurricane relief. The more recent deployment is in direct response to Texas becoming on Nov. 11 the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

4. Hundreds of Envision clinicians have voluntarily traveled to other states hit hard by the pandemic, including New York, New Jersey, Florida and Arizona.

5. Mansoor Khan, MD, is the leader of Envision's Envoy travel team, which deploys support during national emergencies.

