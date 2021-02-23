Elective surgeries return to more New York facilities

Elective surgeries are returning in Rochester, N.Y., almost a month after such procedures were allowed to resume in some areas of the state, Spectrum Local News reported Feb. 22.

Surgery Center at Sawgrass and University of Rochester Medical Center each said they resumed elective surgical procedures last week.

The surgery center has returned to full strength with a normal operating schedule.

URMC said Feb. 22 that it was treating 116 COVID-19 positive patients, with 39 of them in the ICU.

Surgery Center at Sawgrass is owned and operated by the University of Rochester Medical Center. The center performs orthopedics, ENT, gastroenterology, vascular and general surgeries.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.