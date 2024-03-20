Dr. Derek Steinbacher debuts TMJ replacement at Connecticut ASC

Derek Steinbacher, MD, DMD, performed the first total joint replacement for the temporomandibular joints in an ASC.

The milestone procedure was completed at West River Surgical Center in Guilford, Conn., according to a March 20 news release shared with Becker's.

TMJ replacements are commonly done in hospitals for patients with significant jaw issues. Dr. Steinbacher's case marks a shift in the approach to TMJ surgeries.

"The pendulum is swinging to a more boutique, private, personalized, patient-centric site of care," Dr. Steinbacher said in the release. "We are seeing fewer complications, improved outcomes, and increased accessibility to specialized procedures in the ASC setting."