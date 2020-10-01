DOJ charges 345 defendants responsible for $6B+ in false claims

The Department of Justice charged 345 defendants across 51 federal districts for allegedly defrauding the federal government for more than $6 billion in false and fraudulent claims.

The charged parties include more than 100 physicians, nurses and other licensed medical professionals.

More than $4.5 billion in fraudulent charges were related to telemedicine; more than $845 million were related to substance abuse treatment facilities; and more than $806 million were connected to other types of healthcare fraud and opioid distribution schemes across the U.S.

Concerning the telemedicine charges, the DOJ charged 86 criminal defendants in 19 judicial districts for allegedly abusing telemedicine-based reimbursement. The CMS Center for Program Integrity also revoked Medicare billing privileges for 256 medical professionals that were accused of being involved in telemedicine schemes.

This was the largest healthcare fraud bust in the country, the DOJ said.

Brian Rabbitt, acting assistant attorney general, said, "The cooperative law enforcement actions announced today send a clear deterrent message and should leave no doubt about the department’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of patients and the integrity of healthcare benefit programs, even amid a national health emergency."

