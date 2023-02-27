Does physician caseload correlate with burnout?

Of the 949,658 actively practicing physicians in the U.S., 63 percent have been burned out for 13 months or more — an 11 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Beyond burnout, the healthcare workforce lost 333,942 providers in 2021. The ongoing shortage of health professionals has put more pressure on physicians who remain in practice.

There is an average of 344 people per physician of all specialties, according to a report published Dec. 31, 2021, by the Association of American Medical Colleges, the most recent data available.

Here is a comparison of each specialty's caseload and the levels of burnout among providers, ranked from highest caseload to lowest using data from Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

Specialty* No. of active physicians Patients per physician Rate reporting burnout Pulmonary medicine 4,867 67,099 54% Allergy and immunology 5,009 65,197 49% Rheumatology 6,420 60,867 50% Plastic surgery 7,228 45,181 46% Diabetes and endocrinology 8,246 39,603 51% Otolaryngology 9,616 33,961 49% Infectious diseases 9,193 32,944 58% Urology 10,081 32,395 47% Nephrology 11,554 28,265 44% Pathology 12,180 26,812 39% Dermatology 12,767 25,579 49% Neurology 5,748 23,574 55% Critical care 14,159 23,064 55% Gastroenterology 15,678 20,930 52% Oncology 16,673 19,587 52% Orthopedics 18,469 17,682 45% Ophthalmology 18,948 17,235 48% Cardiology 22,262 14,669 43% General surgery 24,881 13,125 51% Radiology 27,197 12,008 54% Psychiatry 38,424 8,499 47% Anesthesiology 42,264 7,727 55% Obstetrics and gynecology 42,496 7,685 58% Emergency medicine 46,857 6,969 65% Family medicine 118,641 2,753 57% Internal medicine 120,342 2,741 60% Pediatrics 60,305 1,720 59%

*Only specialities with available burnout rate data are included.