CVS Health wants a piece of primary care market

CVS Health plans to enter the primary care market by the end of this year, CNBC reported Aug. 3.

The owner of Aetna and pharmacy benefits manager Caremark is known for its in-store MinuteClinics for vaccinations and urgent care, but lacks offices for annual checkups with clinicians.

It wants to change that by forming partnerships with or acquiring a stake in a primary care company to offer more primary care services, reported CNBC.

"Our team is delivering meaningful progress on our strategy as we're striving to become the nation's leading health solutions company," Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS, told CNBC on an earnings call. She said the company plans to "continue to build on this powerful momentum."

According to CNBC, the company plans to incorporate longer office hours for greater patient accessibility and simple technology to eliminate redundant paperwork and patient-physician barriers.