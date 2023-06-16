How physicians lost money this year

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians on their experiences for its 2023 "Physician Wealth and Debt Report."

Here are five anonymous quotes from the report, which was released June 9, on how physicians lost money from the report:

"I had a 20 percent stock market loss in retirement funds."

"We took losses from about $175,000 in property damage caused by Hurricane Ida."

"I lost a large percentage of my money invested in cryptocurrency."

"I just discovered my manager embezzled $1 million over the last eight years."

"Overhead is killing doctors, because reimbursements are going down and inflation is going up."