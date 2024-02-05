Ophthalmic and gastrointestinal procedures are among the most common procedures performed at ASCs, according to 2023 data from Definitive Healthcare.

An extracapsular cataract removal with intraocular lens prosthesis, the most common procedure, will run patients about $328 in the ASC setting, according to Medicare.gov's procedure price lookup tool.

The cost of the 10 most common ASC procedures:

1. Extracapsular cataract removal with intraocular lens prosthesis; without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation: $328

2. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple: $112

3. Colonoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple: $151

4. Colonoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique: $162

5. Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed: $122

6. Anesthesia for lens surgery: N/A

7. Anesthesia for colonoscopy: $177

8. Anesthesia and/or steroid via epidural, single level: $671

9. IV antibiotic surgical site infection prophylaxis: N/A

10. Anesthesia for lower intestinal endoscopy: N/A